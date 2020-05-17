Eventually Drying Out on Monday

Gloomy and grey…

We had quite the cool and dreary day on Sunday. Most of us picked up anywhere from 0.50” to 3.00” in parts of SE Minnesota! Luckily our ground was so dry that it soaked a lot of this rain up, and flooding wasn’t a major concern. We had a very steady overnight rain which turned a bit lighter in the afternoon. The area of low pressure is passing through the region, and more showers are likely to end the weekend. I do think a majority of the measurable rain is through however. Lows tonight drop to the low 50s.

Nuisance showers…

While a bulk of the storm will move out of our area on Sunday night, we look to still be left with a few scattered showers on Monday, especially in the morning. Otherwise Monday will be cloudy and windy with gusts upwards of 25 mph out of the NE. We will see highs only near 60.

Warming Pattern…

Monday will be our coolest of the next 7. Starting Tuesday highs will return to the 70s for the remainder of the week. Tuesday through Thursday look to remain dry as well. As we head into Friday we will near 80 degrees with the chance for a few scattered showers and t-storms. That trend looks to continue into the weekend with low 80s and scattered t-storms possible. This is something we will watch throughout the week.

Enjoy your night!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears