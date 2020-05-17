Fear of the future: Class of 2020 enters a world in crisis

The future looks grim for the Class of 2020. The pandemic has shattered the economy and the high hopes of graduates who — just months ago — seemed all but assured of success. New college graduates searching for jobs will be competing not just with experienced workers but with those in another Class of 2020 — high school graduates now forced to defer their dreams of college because they can’t afford it. One expert says that whether the Class of 2020 will face long-term setbacks depends on the recession’s severity and the speed of economic recovery.