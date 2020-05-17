Gov. Walz orders flags flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor those lost to COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Governor Tim Walz is directing all state and federal buildings in Minnesota to fly all flags at half-staff to remember those whose lives were lost due to COVID-19.

The directive lasts from sunrise to sunset Tuesday, May 18 and every 19th day of the month for the rest of the year.

“As of May 15, 2020, 683 of our mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, husbands and wives, friends and neighbors, have passed due to COVID-19,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “Minnesotans come together as one community in these challenging moments to mourn and support each other.”

A statement from the governor's office encourages people, businesses, and other organizations to also take part in lowering their flags.