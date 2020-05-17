Legislature locked in negotiations as session deadline looms

State lawmakers were locked in negotiations over a major infrastructure package as they headed toward the end of a legislative session. GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said “a flurry of negotiations” was unfolding all day Sunday as legislators tried to wrap up work by Sunday night, the Star Tribune reported. Legislators expect to return to St. Paul in a few weeks for a special session when Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency powers are set to expire. Gazelka said he reached an agreement with House Speaker Melissa Hortman over the size of a bonding bill, but declined to provide details.