One dead in Monroe Co. UTV crash

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - One person is dead after a UTV accident in Monroe County Saturday night.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they wre called to the rollover crash in the Town of Little Falls near Aaron Avenue around 10 p.m.

The sheriff's office said Cataract First Responders arrived on the scene and pronounced the driver of the UTV deceased.

The sheriff's office said alcohol was not believed to be a factor.

The name of the person hasn't been released pending notification of relatives.