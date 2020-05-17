ROTC celebrates commission ceremony virtually

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The ROTC Eagle Battalion cadets celebrated their 2020 spring commission ceremony virtually on Sunday.

The music and salutatory traditions continued via Zoom meetings held for the cadets who then became officers after completing the UW-La Crosse program.

"Very little is guaranteed. Things can change at the last minute and there's always a storm around the corner," UW-La Crosse Military Science professor Lt. Col. Erik Archer said during the ceremony. "The storm is not your concern. Welcome it because it refines you, makes you tougher, more resilient and better able to lead your soldiers and shapes you to become all that you can be."