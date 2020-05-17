Soggy Sunday

Next area of low pressure...

Saturday turned out to be a nice day with some morning sunshine turning to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. We were able to make it to the 60s and mid 70s for most, but we had pretty dry air in place. An area of low pressure brought us rain overnight.

Much needed rain....

As a general rule of thumb, we should all see a good soaking rain throughout most of Sunday. We are very dry right now and could use a good rain. A few rumbles of thunder look possible but no more than that. Showers should last through most of Sunday with breezy conditions and cool temperatures only topping out in the upper 50s.

Gradual Warming...

After Sunday we will gradually warm throughout this upcoming week. Low 60s for Monday, and then back to the 70s for Tuesday-Thursday. We should see a fairly dry stretch midweek before another chance for showers and t-storms comes for Friday and Saturday. I am seeing signs of 80 degrees plus for those days, so we will see how it all shakes out.

Have a good night!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears