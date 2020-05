LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A popular nature hiking spot is closing Monday temporarily.

The La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department said the Mathy Tract is closing Monday, May 18, for tree maintenance.

The city didn't say how long the work would take, but would send out a statement when the work is complete and open again to the public.

The 477 acre site has nearly five miles of hiking trails.