UK researchers testing whether dogs can sniff out coronavirus

LONDON (CNN) -- Researchers in London are set to begin testing whether trained dogs can detect the coronavirus in humans.

The United Kingdom made the announcement about the trial Saturday.

It will look at six dogs called the Super Six.

The group is a mixture of labradors and cocker spaniels that will be trained to detect coronavirus using odor samples.

Researchers say respiratory diseases are known to change body odor.

Dogs have been successful in detecting malaria, cancer and Parkinson's disease.

Dr. Claire Guest, CEO and co-founder of Medical Detection Dogs, hopes the Super Six will be able to detect COVID-19 even before symptoms appear.