Wisconsin reports no new deaths, 456 new coronavirus cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP/WXOW) - Wisconsin health officials on Sunday reported more than 450 new cases of the coronavirus but no new deaths.

The Department of Health Services update shows that the number of COVID19 cases across the state is 12,543.

The total number of hospitalizations was 2,038, an increase of 20 from Saturday’s report.

The number of deaths related to the coronavirus remained at 453.

Statewide, 139,674 tests have come back negative. That’s an increase from 134,206 negative tests reported Saturday.

Health officials said 16% of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin have been hospitalized.

On Sunday, health officials released an updated number of recovered cases. That figure stands at 6,786. The statistic seems to rely heavily on the assumption most people recover within a month, rather than actual verification through testing.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show nine COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, one fewer than Saturday. Two of the patients are in intensive care, down two from yesterday.

In the region, there are 50 ventilators available according to the state. Nine are in use at this time, three more than the day before.

Trempealeau County had four new cases on Saturday and Sunday. One case involved a person brought into the Trempealeau County Jail. The Trempealeau County Health Department said they are investigating any contacts the four people may have had with others.

Grant County reported two new cases on Sunday.

Vernon County also had one new case Sunday.

La Crosse County had no new cases Sunday. The La Crosse County Health Department said Saturday their 45th case was a female in her teens. It is connected to a previous case. One person is hospitalized at this time with COVID-19. 33 of the cases are considered recovered.