Stubborn early week clouds…

A storm system has practically stalled over the central US. Unfortunately it has meant a gloomy Sunday and Monday. The clouds will probably linger one more day before a high pressure system drys out the clouds by Wednesday.

Work week starts with cool weather…

The clouds and light rain has kept highs in the 50s Monday and we will likely see only slight warming for Tuesday. Once sunshine returns highs will quickly rebound into the 70s and perhaps a few 80s for the Upper Midwest.

Another active pattern for Friday through Monday…

Another storm system will tap into moisture from the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week and into the weekend. We will monitor the system for any severe weather possibility, especially for Saturday and Sunday. Be prepared for better than average chances of rain then.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden