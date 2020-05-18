Apple blossoms mark the beginning of a new apple season

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Southeastern Minnesota is now even more scenic, with the return of spring apple blossoms.

Local orchards say this is really when they feel like apple season kicks off each year.

Growers say that last year was a fairly tough season due to such a harsh winter. This year, however, things are looking different.

The growing season starts with the apple blossom, and in theory each flower represents one apple. Growers say that they want about 30% to 40% of the fruit to set, or else they will have smaller sized apples at a larger quantity.

This year's winter was rather mild, and growers say that they're very optimistic about this year's crop.

In La Crescent, Hickory Orchards owner Fred Sandvik says he can already tell there will be a healthy crop by this year's bloom. "It's just wonderful we have a big bloom this year. All the way across the board we have nice healthy blooms everywhere, so I'm pretty tickled with how everything is looking right now, so hoping we get into the season with a nice healthy crop to harvest come fall time," said Sandvik.

After the petals on the blossoms fall, they orchards said they will have a better understanding of exactly what their crop looks like for the year. Some of the early varieties, like the new hybrid apple 'First Kiss' will be ready to harvest by mid-August.

Harry Hoch, co-owner of Hoch Orchard and Gardens in La Crescent, is excited about taking on a new apple variety. "Now there are some new varieties from the University of Minnesota. One called 'First Kiss' is the most recent one and we should have a small crop of those and that is a real nice apple," said Hoch. "It is very similar to Honeycrisp and ripens at the beginning of the season instead of the end."