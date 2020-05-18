 Skip to Content

Darner out as men’s hoops coach at Green Bay after 5 years

Linc Darner is out as the men’s basketball coach at Green Bay after posting winning records in four of his five seasons. Chancellor Michael Alexander says in a statement that the university and coach “have decided to part ways.” The 49-year-old Darner owned a 92-80 record at Green Bay and helped the program earn its first NCAA Tournament berth in two decades during his debut season of 2015-16. The Phoenix went 17-16 this past season and lost to Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League Tournament semifinals. Darner owns an overall head coaching record of 384-197.

