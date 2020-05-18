Deputies involved in fatal shooting in Oconto County

State agents are investigating a fatal shooting by sheriff’s deputies in Oconto County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation says the shooting happened about 7 p.m. Sunday in the Suring area. DCI says the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home after receiving reports that a person with felony warrants was there. The agency says that after receiving consent to search the residence, deputies found the subject in possession of a firearm. The DCI says deputies shot and killed the person during the incident. No other details were released about the circumstances of the shooting.