Evers announces WI small businesses can get $2,500 grants

Madison (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers has announced a $75 million plan to help small businesses get back on track following the Safer-at-Home order which is no longer in effect.

According to the governor, the money is funded largely by a federal grant.

Small business owners with fewer than 20 full-time employees that have not received COVID-19 assistance from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation are eligible to apply.

The governor said the $2,500 cash grants will be used to assist with lost income, safety improvements, wages, rent, mortgages and inventory.

“Wisconsinites have done an incredible job of banding together throughout this crisis and it’s more important than ever for us to continue respecting each other, supporting each other, holding each other accountable and protecting those who are vulnerable,” Evers said. “We are still encouraging people to stay home as much as possible, practice physical distancing and good hygiene, and take protective measures like wearing a mask in public, but as more businesses continue to reopen around the state, we need to go all in on doing this together.”

More details are expected soon, according to the governor. The application process will begin in June.