WATCH 1:30 pm: WI Gov. Evers discusses helping small businesses
News app viewers can watch here
At 1:30 p.m., Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and members of his administration will provide details on helping small businesses in the state with grants. They will also discuss the latest figures on the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
You can watch live on WXOW.com, on our news app, and on Facebook.
