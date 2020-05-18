 Skip to Content

WATCH 1:30 pm: WI Gov. Evers discusses helping small businesses

At 1:30 p.m., Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and members of his administration will provide details on helping small businesses in the state with grants. They will also discuss the latest figures on the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

You can watch live on WXOW.com, on our news app, and on Facebook.

