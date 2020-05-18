Evers gives up on virus restrictions amid GOP opposition
Gov. Tony Evers says he’s given up on any statewide rules to control the coronavirus amid fierce Republican opposition. His administration had been working on a new emergency rule after the state Supreme Court last week struck down the governor’s stay-at-home order. However, it withdrew the outline for the rule Monday after a key Republican on the Legislature’s rules committee accused Evers of trying to use the process to reinstate stay-at-home. Evers said during a teleconference with reporter that there’s no point in attempting a statewide rule because Republicans are clearly opposed to any restrictions and won’t allow anything to take effect.