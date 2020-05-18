Having a baby during a global pandemic is triggering a number of changes inside local hospitals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - 2020 is quickly proving to be a year we are facing the unknown and constantly adapting to new changes, and parents-to-be are no exception.

"We can go out in the hallways, but we have to mask up immediately when we leave the rooms," said Dan Knutson as he sat alongside his wife, Jenna, and their brand new son, Rex.

"I did have to get tested (for COVID-19) and I was negative. So, I guess that was a little nerve-wracking, and not so fun," said Jenna as she recalled the hours leading up to Rex's birth. "I guess I tried my best to stay as stress free as I could and everybody is as healthy as safe as they can be."

Those hours after baby's arrival, which are normally filled by soft door knocks, then the hushed oooh and ahhs of visitors, now feel… a little empty.

"One of the biggest changes is that no one is allowed to have as many visitors come as they used to," said Connie Thies, who has been an RN in the Mother Baby Unit at Gundersen Hospital for two years. "Right now, we're only allowing people to have one support person come and see them." In order to be granted access, that person must past a screening that includes a temperature check.

Thies said, the extra alone time, is giving mom and baby the opportunity to bond. "They have more time to rest more time to be just one on one with their baby."

"A lot of pictures have been sent and conversations over the phone have been happening," the Knutsons said. At least one thing remains unchanged, the joy a new life brings into the world. And as we talked with his parents, little Rex's world, was about to expand, after saying goodbye they were all heading home to one very excited, big sister

The Knutsons are planning to use virtual telemedicine technology for Rex's follow-up appointments at Gundersen.

Area healthcare centers are starting to resume non-essential, non-COVID-19 appointments and procedures. But at this point, it's not clear when the restrictions that are currently in place for birthing units might be lifted.