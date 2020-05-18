Health officials worried about holiday tourism amid pandemic

Wisconsin health officials are concerned about how tourism during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend might facilitate the spread of the coronavirus in rural parts of the state after the state’s Supreme Court halted Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order last week. Dr. Geoffrey Swain, former medical director for the city of Milwaukee Health Department, told Wisconsin Public Radio that people aren’t following safe physical distancing practices as bars and restaurants reopened in many rustic areas. His warning follows Wisconsin’s Supreme Court striking down Evers’ directive on May 13. Some regions took advantage of the court’s ruling by immediately resuming economic activity.