Hunger Task Force needs volunteers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Among the challenges during the pandemic - food for people who need assistance.

It's one reason the City of La Crosse is supporting an old idea, Victory Gardens.

You'll find them at a number of sites throughout the city. That includes Kane Street.

The Hunger Task Force is overseeing that garden.

For more than two decades the Task Force has operated the Kane Street Community Garden.

Task Force Executive Director Shelly Fortner says that garden provides about 30,000 pounds of vegetables for people who need it.

Now, they're preparing a Victory Garden nearby.

That responsibility means, they need volunteers.

Individuals can come to the site at 804 Kane Street. The site is open Monday through Saturday at 8 AM.

If you are in a group, Fortner asks you call the Hunger Task Force first at 608-793-1002.

You can learn more by visiting lacrossehtf.org.