Kalahari resort in Wisconsin Dells to reopen May 27

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) – Kalahari Resorts and Conventions announced Monday they will reopen for guests on Wednesday, May 27.

“This time has brought unprecedented challenges, and we want to offer a safe place for families to come together and focus on the fun instead of the worry,” said Travis Nelson, spokesperson, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. “When you’re ready for a getaway, Kalahari will be open with a vacation experience guests can feel good about.”

Kalahari says they are taking steps to ensure a safe resort, including associate wellness initiatives, enhanced sanitation measures using hospital-grade disinfectants and operational changes that allow for social distancing and minimized contact.

The resort will follow expert reopening guidance and policies from state and local authorities, including the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s Reopening Guidelines.

As more information becomes available, Kalahari will continue to make adjustments to support best practices for the safety and well-being of guests and associates.

For full details on the resort’s approach to a safe getaway, visit www.kalahariresorts.com/safety.