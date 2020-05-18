Local athletic development coaches teach kids about leadership and athleticism during the pandemic

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Quarantine has caused parents to get creative in keeping their kids active and engaged. Now there's an online curriculum is helping out with that.

Brandon LaRue and Eriah Hayes, both Athletic Development Coaches, created the No Athlete Left Behind Curriculum.

LaRue said this curriculum is designed to teach kids athleticism but also leadership skills, such as learning the value of making a meal for their families, and why it is important to tidy up your room.

The curriculum provides online Zoom workouts on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, kids engaged in speed-days like sprint intervals. On Saturdays, an inspirational movie is aired for the kids. On Sundays, guest speakers hop on Zoom call to provide motivation to the kids throughout the week.

Jill Welch, mother of two boys, Jack and Joey Welch, said she signed her boys up for the program because it helps her kids not feel alone during the pandemic.

"My two sons are both athletes and very active. The COVID-19 outbreak took everything familiar away from them," Jill Welch said. "This curriculum opportunity allowed my kids to stay at home but also to stay connected with literally hundreds of kids."

Jack Welch, 16, and Joey Welch, 13, both said they learned important values from LaRue and Hayes.

"This program is all about learning how to fight through your struggles," Jack Welch said. "I learned if I am feeling down, I can contact people for help, and that even if I'm in a bad place, you can always get better."

"I now have a different mindset because of this program," Joey LaRue said. "This program has changed me for the better and my attitude."

Sam Fabian, 14, said she had gained newfound confidence in herself.

"I learned not to be so self-conscience about myself," Fabian said, "I now enjoy putting myself out there more."

LaRue and Hayes are both from the small, tight-knit community of La Crescent, Minn.

"I have a favorite saying, 'Adversity is preparation for greatness'. We're all among some adversity right now," LaRue said. "This curriculum teaches kids to control what they can control and what they can't."

The No Athlete Left Behind Curriculum extends beyond the city limits of La Crescent. LaRue and Hayes said there are families all over the U.S.A participating in the program.

"We want to help kids who are going through a hard time right now. We hope this curriculum gives them something positive to look forward to each day," Hayes said. "Brandon and I are committed to helping kids. We also tell them to stay off the video games and the screen time."

You can learn all about No Athlete Left Behind here.