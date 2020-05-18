Senior Spotlight: Central Adaptive Sports League

Our Senior Spotlight honors those senior athletes who lost their spring sports seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, we honored a group of athletes from Central.

Madison Squires, Sam Franke, Mathias Muth, and Makayla Olson all missed out on their spring season in the Adaptive Sports League at Central.

Also pictured with them is their good friend and teammate Mai Yeng Xiong, who died tragically in a car accident last year.

So these athletes were missing competing with their good friend as well.

A salute to the Central ASL seniors.