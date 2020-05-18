Rain continues with the gloomy skies

Weekend rain…

Starting late Saturday, the rain started to spread across the region. The heaviest of rain targeted over southeastern Minnesota. In that targeted area rainfall totals climbed near 4 inches. Then a few spots, in the Coulee Region, only accumulated near a quarter of an inch, like Prairie du Chein.

Well, the weekend rain is going to run into our Monday forecast. As the low pressure takes it’s time to exit the region. Scattered showers will be possible all day with an additional tenth of an inch accumulation.

Breezy & cold…

Not only will the rain continue today but so will the breezy conditions. Call it another puzzle day with the chance for winds to gust up to 40 mph. With rain and winds, the temperatures will stay steady within the 50s.

Gradually decreasing…

Tuesday will end up continuing the cloudy skies with spotty drizzle. By the time mid-week returns the sunshine will take over the forecast. As for the winds, they will start strong(today) before finally becoming calm Thursday.

Warming….

With Monday’s highs in the 50s, we can only go up from there (hopefully). Yet, it will be cooler without the May sunshine. Warming will occur as we dry out and calm down with highs back in the 70s by Wednesday.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett