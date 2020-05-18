Session deadline comes without infrastructure bill passage

Minnesota lawmakers were unable to break an impasse over a major public construction borrowing package as the legislative session ground to a halt ahead of Monday’s adjournment. The bonding bill and other issues which could not be resolved by Sunday night could be addressed in a special session in June when legislators consider another extension of Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency declaration, one of the key disputes in negotiations. The Star Tribune reports Republicans also cited concerns about the size of the House’s proposed $2 billion borrowing measure on Saturday, when they voted as a bloc against the Democrats’ plan. The Senate proposed its own $998 million bonding bill Saturday.