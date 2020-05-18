“Together We Are Cashton” campaign raises $37,000
Cashton, WI (WXOW) - An update on the community-wide fundraiser in Cashton this month designed to support local businesses suffering through the pandemic.
Various community groups combined resources to raise a total of $37,000 to aid small businesses in town. The groups provided funds to match donations of the residents.
The funds help the community in several ways; the money goes to buy gift cards from local stores, the products bought with those gift cards go to help essential workers, needy families and to provide local products to residents and visitors.