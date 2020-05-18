Trempealeau County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

WHITEHALL, WIS. (WXOW) - Jails and prisons across the country are among those most at risk for Coronavirus outbreaks. On Saturday, the Trempealeau County Jail saw its first case.

Upon arrest, the inmate started to show symptoms and then was taken to the hospital where he tested positive.

Since then, the inmate has been in isolation inside the county jail.

All jail staff was wearing recommended PPE when in contact with the inmate.

Trempealeau Sheriff, Brett Semingson says that because of the preparation and caution took before the positive case, a spread of the virus inside the jail will hopefully be limited.

"That is standard protocol. We've got a 25-page plan put in place that was developed specifically for COVID-19. The plans that were put in place weeks ago are in place now and for that reason, the chances of any spread in our jail are as minimal as can be," said Sheriff Semingson.

The jail has 8 cell blocks and 32 beds. One cell block is being used for the inmate who tested positive, so the sheriff's department is currently looking for alternative housing for the inmate.