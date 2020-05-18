Tricia Zunker announces another run for 7th Congressional District

Western Wisconsin (WQOW) - Just shy of a week after losing a special election to Tom Tiffany for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District, Democrat Tricia Zunker has announced she is once again running for Congress.

Tiffany defeated Zunker by 27,668 votes last Tuesday (57%-43%) to replace Sean Duffy who stepped away last fall.

That election was only to fill out the remainder of Duffy's term, which means the seat is back on the November ballot.

“Now more than ever, the people of northern Wisconsin need a voice in Congress fighting for them – people like the family farmers and working people I come from,” Zunker said in a statement. “While we came up short in the special election under unprecedented circumstances, the situation will be very different in November.”

Zunker is the president of the Wausau School Board.

Tiffany has yet to formally announced plans to run.

If more than one Republican and Democrat announce candidacy there will be a primary in August.