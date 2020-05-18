Trump says he’s taking malaria drug in case he gets virus

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he is taking a malaria drug to lessen symptoms should he get the new coronavirus, even though the drug is unproven for fighting COVID-19.

Trump told reporters Monday that he has been taking the drug, hydroxychloroquine, and a zinc supplement "for about a week and a half now."

Trump spent weeks pushing the drug as a potential cure for COVID-19 against the cautionary advice of many of his administration's top medical professionals.

Trump says his doctor did not recommend the drug to him, but he requested it from the White House physician. Trump says: "I started taking it, because I think it's good. I've heard a lot of good stories."

