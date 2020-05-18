Local opportunities to help the American Red Cross during COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancelations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are some local blood drives coming up during this week to help bridge the gap.



To help in La Crosse, people can donate blood at the Concordia Hall located at 1129 La Crosse Street Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday. The hours are 7 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday according to the ARC website.



On Thursday, you can donate blood at the La Crescent Area Events Center located at 595 Veterans Way. Hours are from Noon to 6 p.m. according to the website.

Both locations do not require an appointment. Both are walk-in only.