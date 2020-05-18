Wisconsin campground bans masks, fearing robberies
SHAWANO COUNTY (WKOW) -- As vacationers make their way to campgrounds that are reopening after the state Supreme Court overturned Safer at Home, one destination is prohibiting masks inside buildings.
"Masks are NOT allowed in the buildings for safety sake," Annie's Campground near Gresham wrote in a Facebook post last Friday. "They are viewed as a robbery in progress and will be handled that way."
Despite Safer at Home being rescinded in most counties in the state, local health officials are still recommending safety measures including social distancing and wearing masks to protect others.
In a news release last week, the Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department strongly encouraged local businesses to protect customers and staff by adopting appropriate safety guidelines.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Keep 6 feet of distance from others.
- Monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19. If you develop symptoms, stay home and call your health care provider to see how you can get tested.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Follow quarantine and isolation guidelines if you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or if you are a close contact or household contact of someone with COVID-19.
- Wear a mask when you have to go out to public places.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
- Do not hold large gatherings.
- Do not visit long term care facilities.
- Avoid unnecessary travel and if you must travel, complete 14 day quarantine after your return.
- Stay home if you are at high risk for complications from the virus and/or if you are concerned about catching the virus.