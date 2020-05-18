Wisconsin campground bans masks, fearing robberies

SHAWANO COUNTY (WKOW) -- As vacationers make their way to campgrounds that are reopening after the state Supreme Court overturned Safer at Home, one destination is prohibiting masks inside buildings.

"Masks are NOT allowed in the buildings for safety sake," Annie's Campground near Gresham wrote in a Facebook post last Friday. "They are viewed as a robbery in progress and will be handled that way."

Despite Safer at Home being rescinded in most counties in the state, local health officials are still recommending safety measures including social distancing and wearing masks to protect others.

In a news release last week, the Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department strongly encouraged local businesses to protect customers and staff by adopting appropriate safety guidelines.