Wisconsin reports six new deaths, 144 new coronavirus cases

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin health officials reported a significant drop in the number of new coronavirus cases in the state on Monday.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) update shows there were 144 new cases in Wisconsin which brings the total number to 12,687. There were 356 new cases the day before and 502 on Saturday.

It is the lowest number of new cases since April 21 according to DHS figures.

Two of the cases were in La Crosse County.

The total number of hospitalizations was 2,068, an increase of 30 from Sunday’s report.

The number of deaths related to the coronavirus increased by six to 459.

Statewide, 144,502 tests have come back negative.

Health officials said 16% of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin have been hospitalized.

There are 380 total COVID-19 patients in the state, 128 of them in intensive care.

The state has a supply of 1,251 ventilators, 295 of which are in use for patients.

On Sunday, health officials released an updated number of recovered cases. That figure stands at 6,786. The statistic seems to rely heavily on the assumption most people recover within a month, rather than actual verification through testing.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show six COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, three fewer than Sunday. One patient is in intensive care, one less than yesterday.

In the region, there are 50 ventilators available according to the state. Four are in use at this time.

Two new cases were confirmed by the La Crosse County Health Department raising the total number of cases to 47. One person is hospitalized Monday. Of the total number of cases, 33 are considered recovered.

One new case was reported in Crawford County.

The counties in the table below update their figures later in the afternoon. We'll update this story and table when new information becomes available.

County Positives Negatives Deaths Rate (Positive cases per 100K people) Case Fatality Percentage (Percent of cases who died) Buffalo 5 492 1 38.0 20 Crawford 23 591 0 141.2 0 Grant 74 1,675 10 142.8 14 Jackson 15 680 1 73.1 7 La Crosse 47* 3,559 0 38.2 0 Monroe 15 1,525 1 33.0 7 Trempealeau 11 960 0 37.4 0 Vernon 11 773 0 36.0 0 Figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services

*La Crosse Co. differs from the state with one additional case. The figure from La Crosse County is used here.

The Monroe Co. case occurred earlier this month. The person died due to underlying health conditions but tested positive for the virus. The state began counting this death on April 28.



On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, there are three free testing sites in western Wisconsin. The dates and locations are below.

May 19-Jackson County Fairgrounds, 10 am to 7 pm

May 20-Arcadia High School, also 10 am to 7 pm

May 21-Onalaska Omni Center, 11 am to 7 pm.

Additional details on the three drive through sites can be found here.