15-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Fitchburg teen

A 15-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting another teen that authorities say he tried to rob of marijuana in Fitchburg last summer. A criminal complaint filed Monday charges Myjee Sanders with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 17-year-old Shay Watson. The State Journal reports the informant, known only as JDN in the complaint, told investigators Sanders tried to grab a bag of marijuana from Watson and as the two struggled, Sanders pulled out a gun and shot Watson in the head. Though Sanders is a juvenile, homicide is among the crimes for which juveniles are charged as adults in Wisconsin. Sanders is being held on $500,000 bond.