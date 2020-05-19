America running out of thermometers

Thermometers are in demand and suppliers are running out.

Manufacturers and distributors say the devices were already in high demand because health care providers needed them.

Now, companies are buying a lot of them so they can check their employees.

The head of one of the largest thermometer manufacturers says demand for their products is up 900%.

CNN reports multiple medical suppliers said the added customers have put an additional strain on an already overburdened global thermometer supply chain. Deliveries of some thermometers have been backordered for several months.

More than half of the world's thermometers are made in China, according to multiple medical supply makers and distributors. Chinese companies shut down production across many business sectors earlier this year to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Thermometer manufacturers said this limited their production as well.