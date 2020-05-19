Forks & Pork gives taste of still undecided Oktoberfest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - While the spring season rolls on, a fall favorite will roll out some good cheer and great food with a modified fundraiser. What's normally the Oktoberfest Forks & Corks event becomes Forks & Pork to support a pair of local causes.

A curbside pickup meal featuring pork ribeye, baked potato and sides highlights the event on Thursday, May 21 at Pogreba Restaurant. Money raised from the fundraiser will support both the Gemutlichkeit Foundation and the La Crosse Emergency Response Fund.

The Gemutlichkeit Foundation spreads the spirit of Oktoberfest throughout the year while offering nine $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors pursuing higher education. The Response Fund from both the Great Rivers United Way and La Crosse Community Foundation has raised more than a million dollars locally to support a number of organizations around the area.

As for Oktoberfest itself, board co-president Bobbi Schoh said they will not make a final decision on whether to hold the annual celebration until July.

"That's when our larger costs come into play," Schoh said. "It's also when our nonprofit groups would start to get their volunteers together, so we need to provide them enough time."

Schoh added with more than four months until Oktoberfest, they will continue to work with local officials and the county health department to determine the best course of action.

"We don't want to make a quick, hasty decision. We want to make sure we're informed," Schoh said.

In the meantime, Schoh hopes the community supports the Forks and Pork event. Takeout meals have now sold out online. You can still support the organizations by donating here.