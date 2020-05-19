Gathering nomination signatures in the COVID-19 era

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With the departure of State Senator Jennifer Shilling, three candidates are looking to fill her seat with the Wisconsin legislature.

But before they can do that, each one needs to gather between 400 and 800 nomination signatures by June 1.

The Wisconsin Election Commission is encouraging candidates to mail or email their nomination forms to supporters and potential voters to fill out. Those voters then mail back the form for collection.

New candidate Jayne Swiggum recently entered the race and has her work cut out for her, only gathering 30 signatures so far.

"I know that this is probably a pipe dream for me, but I feel like it is time for real people to do this," said Swiggum. "I have been sending them that and then telling them, "If you mail it back to me, that will suffice, so I’ve got a few people doing that.”

Republican Dan Kapanke has employed a variety of tactics to get the EL 168 forms in front of potential voters to sign. Some methods he used in his last campaign like personal handwritten letters and phone calls. This year, it's been a whole new ball game.

"If you’re running for an elected position, you have to be a people person, and you want to be out with the people," said Kapanke. "For the last couple of months, as you know, we haven’t been able to do that, so that’s been really different, but now, with the court ruling last week, we’re going to be out more."

On the other side of the aisle, Democrat Brad Pfaff has been using every opportunity possible to discuss his platform with potential voters in order for them to sign his nomination form.

"I have spent a number of weeks on the telephone, calling and speaking to every person I possibly can to share my thoughts and ideas in regards to this race and hear from them directly, their thoughts and ideas and as a result of that, people have asked if they can sign my nomination papers," said Pfaff.

To fill out a form for a candidate of your choosing, visit the Wisconsin Election Commission website. For partisan candidates, fill out an EL 168 here.

For more information, visit https://elections.wi.gov/