Gloomy skies continue, warm days ahead

Gray sky…

The low pressure system continues to head southeast. But the moisture continues to extend through Wisconsin. This will keep the cloud cover across much of the Coulee Region today. It may also allow for a drizzle spot or two, yet, not a washout. We’ll need a few dry days to soak of the weekend rain.

Today will also continue strong, not gusty, winds. This will make it feel cooler, especially with the lack of sunshine. Temperatures will climb to the low 60s before we’ll finally have a warm-up.

Much warmer…

The May sunshine will do the work it’s meant to do as it returns Wednesday. The clouds will finally break apart and temperatures soar back to average. The calm and warmer weather will extend through Thursday. Then the Memorial weekend will bring a wet pattern.

Wet weather returns…

Storms become possible as early as Friday evening. Then scattered chance for showers and thunderstorms are setting up for much of the weekend. It might be a good idea to have plenty of puzzles ready for the long weekend.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett