Greater La Crosse Artist Relief Fund Launches

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Midwest Music Fest and its partners in the community launched a relief fund for local artists who have been financially impacted COVID-19.

The fund benefits artists of any medium in La Crosse, Vernon, and Winona counties. It will be managed by Midwest Music Fest with the input of a team of local creative minds.

100 percent of the funds collected will go towards supporting the artists who make the Greater La Crosse area a culturally rich area to live in.

If you're interested in donating and supporting the local arts community, you can find the Go Fund Me page here.