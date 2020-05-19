Honda Dahl Auto moves to Onalaska

ONALASKA, WIS. (WXOW) - A La Crosse automobile dealership makes a move to a larger facility.

Over the weekend, the Dahl Honda La Crosse location was cleaned out with roughly 400 cars moving to the new location at 2520 Midwest Dr. in Onalaska.

When Dahl Automotive purchased the Honda franchise from Honda Motorwerks in March 2019, part of the agreement was to build a new Honda Generation 3 designed facility.

Owner Tyler Dahl says that doubling the size will enhance the ability to sell and work on the product.

"I know our guests are very excited for us to operate in a bigger, brighter, more welcoming environment. Certainly, our technicians are very excited to work in a shop that's twice the size. It's bright, it's got the latest and greatest tools and everything they need to work on Honda's," said owner, Tyler Dahl.

Sales hours are 9-6 Monday through Friday and 9-4 on Saturday. Service hours are 7-5 Monday through Friday.