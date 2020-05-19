WATCH 2:30 pm: La Crosse County Health Dept. provides COVID-19 update

WATCH 2:30 pm: La Crosse County Health Dept. provides COVID-19 updateUpdated
News app viewers can watch here
Jen Rombalski, Director of the La Crosse County Health Department, gives an update on new cases of COVID-19 in the county and what people should know about a free COVID-19 testing event on Thursday.
You can watch live on WXOW.com, on our news app, and on Facebook.
Free COVID-19 testing sites coming to Onalaska, Arcadia, and Black River Falls
