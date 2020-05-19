La Crosse dentist gets prison for tax evasion

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse dentist is sentenced to six years in prison for tax evasion.

Frederick G. Kriemelmeyer, 71, received the sentence in federal court in Madison Tuesday. He was also ordered to pay $226,839 in restitution.

At the end of the sentencing hearing, he was taken into the custody of the Bureau of Prisons.

A jury found Kriemelmeyer guilty in February on four counts of tax evasion.

The U. S. Attorney's Office said Kriemelmeyer in 2007 was ordered to pay $135,337 in unpaid income taxes. By 2012, that figure had grown to more than $450,000 in taxes, interest, and penalties.

At the trial, prosecutors showed a pattern of behavior to avoid paying the taxes he owed. Evidence presented showed the jury that from at least 2013 through 2015, he didn't file tax returns on the income from his dental practice. They also provided evidence that he had his patients pay him in cash or by check with blank payee lines, and paid his business and personal expenses with third-party checks and cash.

Kriemelmeyer has a history of tax-related charges against him dating back to the 1990s.