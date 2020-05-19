Coulee Region Chill sold to Oklahoma group

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The Coulee Region Chill will no longer drop the puck in La Crosse.

The team has been sold to Oklahoma City Hockey Club, LLC according to a news release from the NA3HL Tuesday.

Last month the Chill decided it was going to cease operations for a year then try to play again for the 2020-2021 season.

But the plans changed.

"Since we were not going to be able to operate this fall, an interested party stepped up to buy the membership. We still hold the rights to the Chill name and a new membership could come back in the future," team owner Michelle Bryant told WXOW 19 in an e-mail.

Bryant purchased the Chill in May of 2014.

The team was originally part of the NA2HL but that team relocated to Chippewa Falls.

The La Crosse Freeze of the NA3HL, a Tier III program, then became the Chill.