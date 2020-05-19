Local librarian creates a podcast for students

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - Educators are finding new ways to teach their students amid COVID-19 which caused school shutdowns.

One local librarian is using technology to teach English and language arts.

Liza Gilbert created the podcast, "Language with Liza". Her humorous, yet education podcast highlights what E-learning can do for our children. Each episode doesn't last longer than three minutes.

"I was thinking to myself, why would anyone want a two-minute podcast, but I think in terms about learning about language, you get saturated so fast that maybe two to three minutes is what people are looking for," said librarian and creator of "Language with Liza" Liza Gilbert.

The inspiration behind the podcast came from a friend with kids now having to learn from home.

"I said what if I just sent a little recording, something each day, that the kids could listen to to have a little bit of English," added Liza.

An avid listener says the podcast is really helping her child, but with the way it's presented, anyone can enjoy it.

"It seemed like a fun way to teach her about that and also it's just humorous so there's something for everybody," said listener Sarah Wesson.

"Language doesn't have to suck. That's it, honestly. You can look at language and you don't have to get a migraine when you do it. Maybe some weird librarian in La Crosse will have a sense of humor and make language something that that doesn't hurt," Liza concluded.