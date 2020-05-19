Minnesota announcing a plan Wednesday for the gradual reopening of bars, restaurants

Minnesota announcing a plan Wednesday for the gradual reopening of bars, restaurantsNew
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and members of his administration are expected to discuss plans Wednesday for the phased reopening of bars, restaurants, and places of 'public accommodation' Wednesday.
Tuesday morning, Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove posted to Twitter what would be coming.
Last week, Walz said he was directing his cabinet to prepare guidance for reopening bars, restaurants, barbershops and salons June 1.
