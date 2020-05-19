O.H.S’20 senior class says thank you to their teachers

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Hilltoppers of 2020 said their goodbyes to senior year and went out with a bang, and a special message for teachers.

You can find colorful signs that read Onalaska High School's teachers' names on them up and down the school's perimeter. Over 50 students created the signs.

Alanna Wuensch, a senior at O.H.S., is the one who thought of this creative idea.

"My teachers mean a lot to me," Wuensch said. "I didn't realize how much I was going to miss my teachers until my school got shut down. Everything had to close."

Since the Wisconsin school closure in March due to COVID-19, students said it had been a tough journey for them.

Brandon Tomlin and Erika Holen, both seniors, said their teachers made a lasting impact not only on their academic life but personal life.

"For me, my teachers have impacted me so much, whether it be academically or helped me with personal problems," Tomlin said. "I have some teachers who are mentors to me that I can go talk to about things in my life."

"I'm thankful for my teachers helping me grow," Holen said, "I am the person I am today because of my teachers."

Celine Lamont and Sarah Stetter, both teachers at O.H.S., stopped by the school on Tuesday to view the colorful signs.

"One of the best parts of teaching is building a relationship with your students," Lamont said. "I know I can speak for all faculty that is has been difficult to see the kids every day, to not seeing them. It has been a huge challenge."

"I will be honest. I got teary-eyed driving up to see the signs," Stetter said, "I am so proud of these kids."

While the class of 2020 might not end their year the traditional way, the signs will replace caps and gowns, but nothing will take away the memories shared.