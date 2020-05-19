Officials: Man fatally shoots self during police struggle

State officials say a man shot and killed himself while struggling with a police officer in Caledonia. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation says the officer was trying to take the man into custody Monday when they scuffled. DCI says the man pulled a gun from his waistband and shot himself. He died at the scene. No one else was injured. The Journal Times reports the officer is on administrative leave, which is standard practice. DOJ did not immediately respond to an email about why the man was being arrested and its phone message mailbox is full.