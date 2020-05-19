People’s Food Co-op giving out grants to non-profits

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The People's Co-op is once again providing grants of up to $1,700 for local non-profits.

That money comes through their community fund which raises money through donations from co-op owners and customers. The grant will be awarded to one non-profit in La Crosse and one non-profit in Rochester. Priority will be given to organizations that align with the co-op's mission.

"One of our cooperative principles is concern for the community. That means that we care deeply for the people and place in which we live. We also recognize that we have an active role to plat. This fund really helps us execute on our values and beliefs to support some of the great work that is happening in our local community," said People's Co-op marketing director Ann Mull.

The applications for the grant can be found on the co-op's website. The deadline for submission is June 30 at 5 p.m. The winners will be announced in August.