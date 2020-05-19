Pier 1 closing all stores

FORT WORTH, TX. (WXOW) - Pier 1 imports said Tuesday that it is asking a federal bankruptcy judge to allow the liquidation of the home-decor chain.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection in February for its more than 500 stores.

In a statement, Robert Riesbeck, Pier 1's CEO/CFO said, "This decision follows months of working to identify a buyer who would continue to operate our business going forward. Unfortunately, the challenging retail environment has been significantly compounded by the profound impact of COVID-19, hindering our ability to secure such a buyer and requiring us to wind down.”

Once stores are able to safely open again, the company plans to start the process of liquidation sales.

The company was founded in 1962.

Pier 1 has a store in La Crosse near Valley View Mall.