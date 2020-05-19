Pilot who died in Wisconsin crash was flight instructor

An 80-year-old pilot whose small plane crashed last week in southeastern Wisconsin has died of his injuries. The Racine County medical examiner confirmed Tuesday that David Lee Schmutzler of Port Washington died Saturday. Schmutzler was piloting a Cessna Centurion that crashed Friday night just east of the Burlington Municipal Airport. According to Federal Aviation Administration database records, Schmutzler was a single-engine flight instructor. The Journal Times reports Schmutzler was president and owner of Jadair International in Port Washington. The company specializes in water recycling and solids reclamation for the industrial and agricultural industry. The cause of the crash is under investigation.