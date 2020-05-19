Police charge woman with murder in Pella death

Police charged a woman with murder in the death of another woman who was found injured in a car in Pella and later died. Pella police were called Monday night to investigate an argument at a home and found 46-year-old Tracy Mondabough, of Ottumwa, injured in a vehicle. Officers performed lifesaving measures but Mondabough died. An affidavit states that Mondabough appeared to have been stabbed in the chest. Police arrested 55-year-old Michelle Boat, of Pella, on Monday night on a charge of violating a no-contact order, and she was taken to the Marion County Jail. On Tuesday, investigators also charged Boat with first-degree murder.She remains in the jail on a $2 million bond.